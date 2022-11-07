Lee County To Stuff The Squad Car This Weekend

DIXON (WREX) — This weekend Lee County is need of donations.
The Lee County Wellness Committee is teaming up with the Lee County Sherriff's Office to "Stuff the Squad".
The donations that will be accepted are canned and boxed goods, paper towels, and other toiletries.
The event is a drive up event so anyone giving a donation does not have to get out of their car. All the items donated will be donated the local food pantry.
The event is November 12th from 9a.m. to 12p.m. and will be in the RiverWorks parking lot on Galena Ave.
The donation is happening because of the increase of food costs and the holidays right around the corner.