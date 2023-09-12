Lee County Sheriff warns public of recent imposter scams

LEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is informing the public of multiple recent imposter scams that have defrauded unsuspected victims out of thousands of dollars.

During one scam, the person claimed to be from the Federal Trade Commission.

The male suspect threatened the victim with arrest if they did not pay off a debt to the U.S. Government.

The scammer then sent the victim a picture of an alleged identification card from the Federal Trade Commission.

The victim then withdrew several thousand dollars and the scammer agreed to come to the victim's home to get the money.

A white man then arrived at the house and the victim walked the money out to the suspect's car.

The man then drove away with the victim's money.

In another scam, a separate victim had a Microsoft pop-up come onto their computer screen which stated that the integrity of their device had been compromised by a Trojan virus.

A telephone number starting with an 877 area code prefix came onto the screen for the victim to call.

A man picked up the call and claimed that the victim's bank account had been hacked.

The scammer told the victim that they needed to do a "double transaction" so the bank would then catch it as an error.

The man then "transferred" the victim to her bank and had them access their accounts.

The victim was then told that they needed to provide a "Federal Security Deposit" from a neutral location.

The victim was told to withdraw money from their bank and to tell any bank employee who asks that the money is for a "home improvement."

The scammer then had the victim make a deposit through a bitcoin ATM at a local business.

The suspect stayed on the phone with the victim through the entire incident.

Around the country, there are several other scams where scammers try to collect a fine in place of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, or other offenses.

Scammers will then tell victims that they can avoid arrest by withdrawing cash and transferring it to the government, purchasing a prepaid debit card (such as a Green Dot card), or gift card.

Then the victim can satisfy the fine by reading the card number over the phone or by depositing cash into bitcoin ATMS.

Scammers use many tactics to sound and look credible to their victims, including "providing information" like badge numbers, courthouse addresses, and names of actual law enforcement officials.

Fraudsters also sometimes "spoof" their phone numbers to appear on a caller-ID to look like they are calling from a government agency or court.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to the FBI–Chicago Field Office and to the Federal Trade Commission.