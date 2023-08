WEST BROOKLYN, Ill. — The Lee County Sheriff has issued a "Missing Endangered" notice about a man from West Brooklyn.

Michael Widolff was last seen August 14 at his home in rural West Brooklyn.

Widolff is 64 years old, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Widolff is known to travel around the area and is an outdoorsman with a pilot's license.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Widolff, contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office by calling 815-284-6631.