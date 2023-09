WEST BROOKLYN, Ill. — On August 22, the Lee County Sheriff has issued a "Missing Endangered" notice about a man from West Brooklyn.

Michael Widolff was last seen August 14 at his home in rural West Brooklyn.

On September 13, Widolff was found dead near his home.

Widolff was 64 years old, known to travel around the area and was an outdoorsman with a pilot's license.

The investigation is ongoing and these is no threat to the public.