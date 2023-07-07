Lee And Ogle County to Get Increased Transportation Access with Electric Buses

LEE & OGLE --- Thanks to a $12 million dollar grant, the Lee-Ogle Transportation System (LOTS) will be adding two electric buses to its fleet, allowing more access to people who need transportation.
"We will be receiving those vehicles within the next seven to nine months," said Greg Gates, Executive Director of Lee-Ogle Transportation System. "We still have some paperwork to complete with US-IDOT and then it will go into production."
These new buses will be modeled after the Optimal EV-1, a battery-electric solution enabling with zero-emissions, replacing old buses at the station.
"There is probably a handful of our vehicles that are easily over 200,000 miles and aging out," said Gates. "Those vehicles will be disposed of properly and introducing some new low or no emission vehicles."
Traveling in rural areas has been a challenge for many, specifically the elderly and people with disabilities that don't always have access to cars. Now, along with new buses more fixed routes will be added to accommodate demands from different areas.
"We do target some of those populations for reduced fares but we are learning more about what the true need is and I think hopefully we'll learn even more with some studies that were initiating here in Lee & Ogle Counties."
Prices for seniors, people with disabilities and veterans within the zip code is $1 one way, and outside the zip code, $5.
Residents in the zip code is $2. However, if you go outside of your zip code the prices rises to $5.
In the future even more expansion is expected as LOTS is looking to construct a facility in Oregon.
"It will allow us to start rides from that location which will save us on fuel consumption and expand the capacity with the number of riders around Ogle County or even go to Rockford or DeKalb and Sycamore."