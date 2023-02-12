League Of Women Voters of greater Rockford hold gun violence panel

ROCKFORD — The League Of Women Voters of Greater Rockford held a gun violence forum allowing the community to come and voice concerns.
The meeting was held at Second First Church in downtown Rockford where Tony Turner, Founder of Conscious Coaching, and Rockford Public School District Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett served as panelists.
A solution offered by Jo Minor, Chairperson for the Committee of Gun Violence Prevention with the League of Women of Greator Rockford was to allow students to spend more time in school.
Dr. Jarrett followed up by informing the audience that in the future, elementary schools will be given the opportunity to extend their hours by 45 minutes. However, this can only be done if the principal and faculty come to an agreement.
"One of the best things we can do is work with students to ensure literacy improves in our community and that we have more social and emotional support. Extending the day would be one small way we can do that,” said Dr. Jarrett.
Turner says his organization is working to meet the students where they are now to try hear what their issues are and determine how best to assist them when it comes to preventing violent activity.
"Our approach is to create genuine relationships with the youth and as we create these relationships we begin to engage in social student-led conversations,” Turner continues to say, "You have to be preventive and then again it goes back to finding out the visions and dreams of those students creating access creating effective networks for them to be successful,” said Turner.
According to Minor, the League Of Women Voters of Greater Rockford does plan on having future forums and panel discussions.