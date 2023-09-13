League of Women Voters honors National Voter Registration Day with several events planned

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford plans to celebrate National Voter Registration Day next week. Likewise, the organization will host multiple voter opportunities across the community.

First established by the National Association of Secretaries of State in 2012, the nonpartisan civic holiday honors democracy with highlighting voter awareness. Each year as well, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote due to not updating their voter registration or not realizing they're eligible to vote.

The League kicks off their local voter registration drive with GoVote 815 – collaborating with other local non-profits to encourage and increase voter participation.

On Sept. 16, the organization will be at the Hispanic Festival at Keye Malquist Park in the afternoon and at the 6 P.M. George Lopez event at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

On Sept. 19, the League will register new voters at the Roosevelt Community Education Center in Rockford.

Voter registration eligibility and requirements include:

Any US citizen who was born on or before November 8, 2005 is eligible to register.

A person who has had a name or address change must register again.

To register to vote, an individual needs two forms of identification. One form must show the person's current address and current name. The other just the current name. The individual also needs the last four numbers of their Social Security.

Naturalized citizens must provide both the court and date of naturalization.

Individuals may also register online with the Illinois Voter Guide.