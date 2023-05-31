Leadup to debt deal vote could bring new life to Belvidere Assembly Plant

BELVIDERE — A federal deal to raise the debt ceiling will have a trickle down effect to the Stateline area.
Prior to the deal coming to the house floor for a final vote, lawmakers had to approve a "rule" which essentially means a deal and parameters to bring an item to the floor for a vote. The vote for that rule is where Republicans hit a snag.
Twenty republicans voted against the rule meaning it would need help from the democrats to pass. Illinois Congressman Bill Foster who represents areas of Boone County told WREX that votes on rules typically are partisan because of the republican contingent that drafts the rules.
When republicans came to the democrats, Foster said they negotiated to give more money to democratic sponsored community projects.
One of those will happen in Belvidere which Foster hopes will jumpstart talks to redevelop the Belvidere Assembly Plant.
More than two million dollars will go to regrading Appleton Road near the plant which Foster says is a needed improvement to bring jobs back to the area.
"This is something that's very important to make the Belvidere Assembly Plant something that's more likely to be redeveloped either by Stellantis or another group. It's one of the thing that's been holding up the area," Foster said.
A start date for that project isn't known at this time.
A final vote for the debt deal is expected later Wednesday night.