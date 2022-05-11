 Skip to main content
Leaders at Hard Rock Rockford pursue speeding up the process to build hotel alongside casino

Hard Rock Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hard Rock is hoping to speed up the process to its  possible 250-room hotel in Rockford, according to Hard Rock of Rockford President Geno Iafrate.

Initially, Hard Rock planned to build its casino resort in two phases. The first phase would focus on the casino, the second phase would focus on a possible hotel depending on casino success and growth.

Iafrate says he is pursuing the opportunity to build a hotel at the same time as the casino. However, there are a few hurdles to jump through.

The Illinois Gaming Board has to approve detailed plans and drawings before any construction on a casino or hotel can begin.

13 News is digging deeper to gather more information and will provide a full report tonight on 13 News at 5 and 13 News at 6.

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

