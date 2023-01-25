Lawyer: 15th & Chris owner attacked, left to die the night of the fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford firefighters rushed to 15th & Chris which was on fire. However, Elder Granger II who represents the owner of 15th & Chris, James Purifoy claims he was attacked by three people who then lit the business on fire.
Granger II says Purifoy received threats for weeks leading up to the attack demanding money and sending pictures of Purifoy's house and business saying they would attack Purifoy if he didn't Pay. Granger II says Purifoy did file a report with Rockford Police on January 18.
On the night of the fire, Granger II says Purifoy was at the restaurant preparing his food truck for the next day. During his prep work, Granger II says Purifoy was attacked by three people wearing hoodies. Granger II claims the three people knocked Purifoy unconscious then lit the business on fire. Shortly afterwards, Granger II says Purifoy woke up, noticing the business was on fire, and crawled in his car to drive away, which is why the fire department didn't find anyone at the scene as it was listed in the report.
Granger II says Purifoy was on Sandy Hollow Road when he passed out and later found by Rockford Police. Granger II says Purifoy suffered third degree burns and will be in the hospital for a month but is beginning to talk and walk.
We reached out to Rockford Police to see if they could confirm any of these claims, but have not heard back at this time.
The Rockford Fire Department says the fire to 15th & Chris caused $100,000 in damage.