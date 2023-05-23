Lawsuit filed against Apollo Theatre owners less than two months after fatal accident

BELVIDERE — A lawsuit has been filed against The Apollo Theatre owners Maria and Jesus Martinez in the wake of a fatal accident in March.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Belvidere on March 31 and caused major damage to the theatre which injured several and killed one person.

A concert was happening the night of the tornado.

Victims of Apollo Theatre roof collapse shares their experiences following tornado BELVIDERE — Following the tornado that touched down in Belvidere, causing the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre to collapse, victims of the …

Court records in Boone County show Paul Rojas is the owners for more than $50,000.

The first court date in the case is set for November 17, 2023.

On 13 News at 10:00, 13 WREX sits down with Kevin Frost, one of the attorneys representing Rojas. The details Frost will share with the public concerning their complaint, on 13 News at 10:00.