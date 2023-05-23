Lawsuit filed against Apollo Theatre owners less than two months after fatal accident

BELVIDERE — A lawsuit has been filed against The Apollo Theatre owners Maria and Jesus Martinez in the wake of a fatal accident in March.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Belvidere on March 31 and caused major damage to the theatre which injured several and killed one person.
A concert was happening the night of the tornado.
Court records in Boone County show Paul Rojas is the owners for more than $50,000.
The first court date in the case is set for November 17, 2023.
