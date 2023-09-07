Law enforcement respond to incident near Machesney Park Mall

MACHESNEY PARK -- Law enforcement have responded to an incident near the Machesney Park Mall.

According to a member of law enforcement, a fight broke out in a nearby neighborhood and escalated, ending in a parking lot on the mall's property.

13 WREX was told by a sheriff's deputy one person was injured and transported to a local hospital.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests have been made or announced.

