Law Enforcement Medal of Honor awarded to 136 Illinois recipients from 41 agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, and law enforcement officials from across Illinois honored the acts of heroism performed by local and state officers during the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield.
“Every single one of our Medal of Honor Awardees exemplify the unwavering unselfishness and courage that it takes to be a true public servant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to hostage situations and armed robberies, Illinois’ police officers respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness — and on behalf of the people of Illinois, we couldn’t be more grateful.”
“The special souls we pay tribute to met the common daily challenge of enforcing our laws with uncommon bravery,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and the Illinois State Police honor these heroes, some who paid the ultimate price, in the pursuit of justice and the protection of public safety.”
Today's ceremony was the first held since 2016.
The following is the list of recipients from 2017 through 2022:
Aurora Police Department
2022
Officer Alexander Lopez
Officer Andrew C. Soderlund
Belvidere Police Department
2017
Officer Ryan R. Davenport
Officer Joseph M. McDermott
Bloomingdale Police Department
2017
Officer Raymond A. Murrell, posthumously
Bolingbrook Police Department
2022
Officer Salvatore Davi
Bradley Police Department
2021
Officer Tyler J. Bailey
Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic, posthumously
Bridgeview Police Department
2019
Officer John Stein
Brooklyn Police Department
2021
Officer Brian R. Pierce Jr., posthumously
Carbondale Police Department
2017
Sergeant Guy G. Draper
Carpentersville Police Department
2019
Sergeant Kevin M. Stankowitz
Officer Ian R. Abrahamsen
Champaign Police Department
2021
Officer Jeffrey J. Creel
Officer Christopher N. Oberheim, posthumously
Chicago Heights Police Department
2021
Officer Gary S. Hibbs, posthumously
Chicago Police Department
2017
Sergeant Michael Keeney
Sergeant Scott Kravitz
Sergeant John Pellegrini
Sergeant Sonia Rios
Sergeant Erick Seng
Officer Bernard W. Domagala, posthumously
Officer Patrick W. Forbes
Officer David Hardt
Officer Martin Hernandez
Officer Michael L. Hudson
Officer Joel Lopez
Officer Luis Lopez
Officer Victoria Mendoza
Officer Christian Nunez
Officer David Perez
Officer Efrain Rodriguez
Officer Andre H. Van Vegten, posthumously
2018
Commander Paul R. Bauer, posthumously
Officer Conrad Gary, posthumously
Officer Samuel Jimenez, posthumously
Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, posthumously
Officer Elvis Turcinovic
2019
Lieutenant Thomas Lamb Jr.
Sergeant John Hamilton
Detective Michael J. Chiocca
Officer James Henson
Officer Angelina M. Palermo
Officer Fernando Soto
Officer Michaela Tuohy
Officer Jairo Valeriano
Officer Adam M. Wazny
Officer George Whiting
2020
Sergeant Frank V. Ramaglia
Officer Carlos Castillo
2021
Sergeant Mathew J. Lopez
Officer Mark R. Bean
Officer Joshua Blas
Officer Roger Ferreira
Officer Ella G. French, posthumously
Officer Julio Garcia
Officer Brayan Jauregui
Officer Michael Kocerka
Officer Bernard Lee Jr.
Officer Daniel McAuliffe
Officer Adrian McCoy
Officer Nicolas Morales Jr.
Officer Mark J. Nakayama
Officer Eduardo Perez
Officer Thomas Raap
Officer Justin Simik-Valadez
Officer Crysel A. Torres
Officer Carlos A. Yanez Jr.
2022
Officer Fabian Arreola
Officer Rudy Estrada
Officer Sean J. Murray
Officer Erik A. Moreno
Officer Olivia A. Sardella
Officer Felipe A. Zamorano
Cicero Police Department
2018
Officer Jamarie Coleman
Officer Luis Duarte
DeKalb Police Department
2021
Officer Brian Bollow
Officer Kaela Gardner
Dixon Police Department
2018
Officer Mark A. Dallas
East Moline Police Department
2019
Officer Ryan T. Clark
Officer Logan A. Wolfe
East Peoria Police Department
2021
Officer Jeffrey A. Bieber
Evanston Police Department
2020
Officer Brandon Marx
2021
Officer Justin L. Conely
Officer Corey D. McCray
Officer Adam A. Nawotka
Officer Karl M. Witt
Fulton County Sheriff's Office
2019
Deputy Troy P. Chisum, posthumously
Glen Ellyn Police Department
2017
Officer Kevin J. Riggle
Hampton Police Department
2020
Chief of Police Terrence A. Engle, posthumously
Hometown Police Department
2021
Lieutenant James Kouski, posthumously
Illinois Conservation Police
2017
Conservation Police Officer Shane M. Teas
Illinois Gaming Board
2020
Senior Special Agent Bryan E. Hileman
Illinois State Police
2017
Sergeant Nicholas Colon
Trooper Ryan M. Albin, posthumously
Trooper Chad Martinez
Trooper Gerald W. Ellis, posthumously
Trooper Jeffery A. Graham
Trooper Nicholas J. Hopkins, posthumously
Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, posthumously
Trooper Christopher J. Lambert, posthumously
2019
Trooper Kyle M. Seger
2021
Trooper Adam G. Bowers
Trooper Brian W. Frank
Trooper Jeffery A. Graham
Trooper Matthew W. Hannan
Trooper Todd A. Hanneken, posthumously
Trooper Delano Harris-Samuels
Trooper Michael D. Higgins
Trooper Tyler J. Hoogerwerf
Trooper Alexander J. Oakley
Trooper Steven E. Smith
Trooper Robert D. Swift
Special Agent Mark S. Perry
2022
Sergeant Jeff D. Moore
Trooper Kristopher Martinez
Trooper Matthew A. Reents
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
2021
Deputy David A. May
Jerseyville Police Department
2017
Officer Nathan D. Miller
Knox County Sherriff’s Department
2022
Deputy Sheriff Nicholas D. Weist, posthumously
Lake County Sheriff's Office
2018
Deputy John B. Forlenza
Deputy Raymond J. Gilbert
Lombard Police Department
2022
Detective Ryan A. Postal
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
2020
Sergeant Daniel Kramer
Deputy Thomas Sieber
2019
Deputy Jacob H. Keltner, posthumously
North Aurora Police Department
2017
Officer Christopher M. Joswick
Oswego Police Department
2017
Officer Brandon T. Dilg
Peoria Police Department
2018
Officer Ian K. McDowell
Pontoon Beach Police Department
2021
Officer Tyler N. Timmins, posthumously
Rockford Police Department
2017
Officer Jaimie J. Cox, posthumously
University of Chicago Police Department
2018
Officer Nicholas Twardak
Wamac Police Department
2019
Chief of Police Steve R. Prather
Waukegan Police Department
2017
Officer Peter V. Lyons
2018
Officer Christopher A. Harris
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department
2021
Deputy Sean I. Riley, posthumously