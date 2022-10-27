Laundry room partially burns in Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD — There are no injuries after a 12-family apartment building's laundry room ceiling partially burns due to plumbing maintenance work.
On October 27 around 11:51 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a call of a fire inside a 12-family apartment building located at 2815 Lund Avenue.
The first fire vehicle arrived within four minutes and found a partially-extinguished fire in the ceiling of a laundry room.
Fire crews located and removed burning insultation from the ceiling area before the fire could grow more significant.
The fire started from some open-flame plumbing work that was being done as a maintenance measure.
The fire affected a vacant apartment that was under renovation so no persons were displaced as a result of the fire.
The contractor doing the work acted quickly with a portable fire extinguisher and dialed 911.
The apartment building will remain open for the other occupants.
The fire is deemed accidental in nature.