Latest deposit brings Illinois' Rainy Day Fund to record levels

SPRINGFIELD — Today Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced the latest deposit of $180 million into Illinois' Rainy Day Fund, bringing the balance to a record level of $1.036 billion.
Comptroller Mendoza has been a supporter for reviving the Rainy Day Fund, which serves as Illinois' main savings account.
During the 2015 to 2017 budget impasse, the account was nearly wiped out.
In April 2018, the account stood at just a mere $48,327.53.
“We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “This latest infusion proves that we are prioritizing paying down our debts, addressing the pension shortfall and not putting the problems of yesterday on the backs of future generations.”
Comptroller Mendoza's action was supported by Governor Pritzker and approved by the Illinois General Assembly earlier this year.
Illinois has earned six credit upgrades from credit rating agencies since June 2021, which are the first upgrades in over two decades.
“Building a robust emergency reserve account is responsible. And the credit rating agencies agree. They cited the state’s infusion into reserves as one reason for recent upgrades. Better credit ratings mean better rates on bonds, and that means more savings for taxpayers and better finances for the state overall,” Comptroller Mendoza said.
“Further saving and paying down our debts when the state can afford it will better prepare us for the next fiscal downtown or crisis, such as a recession, that may come through no fault of our own."