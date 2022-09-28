 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La
Salle Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Last Rockford City Market features pumpkin carving contest, trick or treating

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The last Rockford City Market event will be held Friday, September 30 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. 

Music from Jodi Beach with happen on the Main Stage and Lucas Sanor on the Acoustic stage.

The Library Bus is back in the Rotating Activity Space on State Street.

There will also be a Vendor Pumpkin Carving Contest for patrons to vote on at the Info Booth.

Families can also Trick or Treat at the Market.

Vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market building.

Visitors will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts, and more.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you