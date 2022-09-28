Last Rockford City Market features pumpkin carving contest, trick or treating

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The last Rockford City Market event will be held Friday, September 30 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Music from Jodi Beach with happen on the Main Stage and Lucas Sanor on the Acoustic stage.
The Library Bus is back in the Rotating Activity Space on State Street.
There will also be a Vendor Pumpkin Carving Contest for patrons to vote on at the Info Booth.
Families can also Trick or Treat at the Market.
Vendors will line State Street, Water Street, Market Street, underneath the Pavilion, and inside the Rockford City Market building.
Visitors will be able to find a variety of produce, honey, jewelry, soaps, baked treats, gelato and ice cream, food trucks, gift items, jams, t-shirts, and more.