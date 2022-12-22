 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Last Minute Shopping During Winter Storm

winter shopping

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- During the winter storm last minute shoppers were out at stores, Sullivans and Ace Hardware getting winter essentials.

Popular snow items, sidewalk salt, space heaters, shovels and electric wires were purchased throughout the day. Inventory was in high demand for almost all snow essentials.

According to the store manager of Ace Hardware, Tyler Gorsegner, staff was ready for the rush to continue and more than happy to help customers.

"We got most of the winter essentials in October of this year, that way it was ready to go for customers," he said.

"We haven't run out of anything, thankfully, and we still have quite a bit in stock. I've probably sold about half of what I expected through most of the season honestly, so we've definitely seen quite a bit of items going out the door."

For customers who were looking for products to winterize their home on the outside, Gorsegner says keeping these products in stocks was difficult but were able to provide.

"You know this time of year weather stripping's are really hard to keep in stock as well as window installation kits," he said. "But we still have things like pipe racks or anything that you are going to be using to winterize your home like heating sources and propane and then firewood as well."

Home products weren't the only things being bought; some residents were out buying food at Sullivans just in time for Christmas dinner.

"I drove 6 hours from southern Illinois to see my family," said Melissa Henze. "Because of the snowstorm I decided to stop and get some food for dinner this weekend so that we would not have to come out again. Just enough to survive more than a few days."

