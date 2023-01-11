LaSalle Chemical Plant engulfed in flames, Residents told to shelter in place

LASALLE COUNTY — According to a report from WMAQ-TV, residents in LaSalle County's 3rd and 4th wards have been requested to "shelter in place" in response to a fire at Carus Chemical early Wednesday morning.
WMAQ-TV reports that an "explosion" happened around 9:00 a.m. on the 1500 block of 8th Street in LaSalle.
This location is about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
At 10:54 a.m., the City of Peru Police Department posted a warning on Facebook about an oxidizer:
La Salle-Peru Township High School District 120 posted on Facebook at 10:05 a.m.:
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.