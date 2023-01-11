LaSalle Chemical Plant fire poses major threat to nearby residents

LASALLE (WREX) — A neighbor who lives less than a mile away from the Carus Chemical explosion saw it unfold in real time.
At around 9 a.m. on Wednesday a heavy fire and explosion erupted at the Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle.
Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene and were able to have the fire contained by Noon.
The explosion posed a major threat to many who live nearby. Veronica Borzumato who only lives 3 blocks away said the sound of the explosion took them by surprise.
“I was walking back to my bedroom window to go back to bed and heard what sounded like 12 dump trucks roll by and I thought nothing off it then I turned back to looked at my window and I saw the giant plume of yellowish, bluish pinkish smoke. I've never seen anything like it,” said Borzumato.
Those who live nearby were advised to shelter in place for the time being.
Officials also asked the public to avoid a substance released in the flames described as a green oxidizer which can be harmful.
“One of my first thoughts was we don’t know what's in the air right now we kept the windows shut we didn’t open up any windows” said Borzumato.
None of the plant's employees were harmed and were evacuated safely.
However, one fire firefighter did receive injuries while on scene and has been treated.
A cause for the fire is still under investigation.