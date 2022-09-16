'Large' house fire in Freeport kills man, three dogs

FREEPORT (WREX) — One man and three dogs were killed in a large fire at a Freeport home Friday morning.
The Freeport Fire Department says crews were called to the 400 block of S. Float Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a house fire.
First firefighters getting to the scene found a large fire at the front of the house.
As rescuers got into the home through a window, they found a 72-year-old man who was unconscious. Paramedics got him to the front lawn and began life-saving efforts.
The man was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport where he later died.
A second family member was able to get out of the burning home, refusing medical treatment at the scene.
Three dogs owned by the family died due to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Freeport Fire Department. Officials say the house had no working smoke detectors.
Freeport Fire officials say smoke detectors are available for those living in a single-family home in Freeport by calling (815) 235-8217. Firefighters will install all required detectors in the home for free.