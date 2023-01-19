Lake Geneva Ice Castles remain closed due to warmer winter weather

LAKE GENEVA (WREX) -- Lake Geneva's popular ice castles remain closed this month after organizers say warmer winter weather has made for challenging conditions.
A spokesperson for the attraction said the Wisconsin location now has a planned opening date of January 27th, but even that will remain dependent on the weather.
The experience includes features like ice slides, ice mazes, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.
The construction process for the experience began in early November, with ice artists building the entire attraction using icicles they grow, harvest and hand-place one-by-one.