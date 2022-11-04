Labor Secretary says Congress needs to block rail strikes without new deals

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&