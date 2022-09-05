Labor Day Parade returns after 2 years of cancellation.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Labor Day Parade celebrates essential workers after years of being postponed by the pandemic.
Labor Day for many is a day of rest while others used the day to celebrate those front-line workers, we need every day. The parade organizer says this event was envisioned to honor those heroes.
"This is to celebrate local people to celebrate our local unions, all that they do for the community just a day to give back they can have a free activity for their family,” said Paul Nollei, Parade Organizer.
After 2 years of being postponed because of the pandemic, Labor union members like Greg Harley say they are happy to pick up where they left off.
"So, to have the men and women of labor get together after a 3-year hiatus been nothing but terrific having organized labor represent this city and represent our community it been nothing but great to get together, "said Greg Harley President of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union.
Harley says local unions have provided opportunities that might not always be readily available in the workplace.
"Under the collective bargaining agreements so opportunities are there for everybody regardless of men women what skin color you are and what you represent or where you're from,” said Harley.
"I got to experience just being around people more that's in the union and the older guys the people that came before me,” said Robert Daniels, Member of the Carpenters Union.
According to parade organizers, a dozen different labor unions were represented and over 2 thousand different participants walked in this year's parade.