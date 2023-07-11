Labor agreement passed by council, future of Barber Colman project 'killed' as it stands

ROCKFORD — A project labor agreement passed by Rockford's city council leaves the future of Barber Colman redevelopment project, known as Colman Yards, in limbo.

Alderman Jonathan Logemann brought forward the amendment, saying unions and workers needed more guarantees.

Ultimately, 7 aldermen agreed with him, 6 opposed, changing the redevelopment agreement.

With a new labor agreement in place, J. Jeffers will have to go through the approval process again, from different boards and financial institutions, since the project has been changed.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara voiced concerns that this could at cost the city money due to rising interest rates, and J. Jeffers could come back to the city and ask taxpayers to fill the gap.

Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina said LIVE on 13 News at 4:00 that the project labor agreement could jeopardize the project entirely.

City Administrator Todd Cagnoni said the amendment "kills" the development agreement as it stands.

Supporters of the project labor agreement like Logemann and 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne believe the project will still move forward.

13 WREX's William Ingalls spoke with J. Jeffers following the meeting and asked him if there was a path forward, he responded, "I don't know if there is one."