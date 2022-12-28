Kwanzaa celebration to be held at Booker Washington Community Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- People across the world are celebrating Kwanzaa.
The celebration started more than 50 years ago, celebrating African American culture.
Running from December 26th through January 1st, the holiday celebrates family, community, and culture within the African American community.
Kwanzaa spans across 7 days celebrating 7 different principles.
Rockford's 6th Ward Alderman, Aprel Prunty said celebrations aren't exclusively for those in the African American community.
"The world has come to understand the significance of Kwanzaa and so you see acknowledged and celebrated in their own way across cultures," Prunty said.
A celebration will be held on Friday, December 30th from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Booker Washington Community Center in Rockford.
The event celebrates the fifth day of Kwanzaa which represents purpose in the African American community.