Kwanzaa celebration to be held at Booker Washington Community Center

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.0 feet next Tuesday.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kwanzaa celebration to be held at Booker Washington Community Center

  • 0
Kwanzaa candles.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- People across the world are celebrating Kwanzaa.

The celebration started more than 50 years ago, celebrating African American culture.

Running from December 26th through January 1st, the holiday celebrates family, community, and culture within the African American community.

Kwanzaa spans across 7 days celebrating 7 different principles.

Rockford's 6th Ward Alderman, Aprel Prunty said celebrations aren't exclusively for those in the African American community.

"The world has come to understand the significance of Kwanzaa and so you see acknowledged and celebrated in their own way across cultures," Prunty said.

A celebration will be held on Friday, December 30th from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Booker Washington Community Center in Rockford.

The event celebrates the fifth day of Kwanzaa which represents purpose in the African American community.

