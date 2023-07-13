Kraft Heinz invests $400 million into new DeKalb distribution center

PITTSBURGH — On July 13, the Kraft Heinz Company announced a more than $400 million investment into the construction of one of the largest CPG distribution centers in North America.

The facility is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region.

The 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility will be located in DeKalb and feature the latest in automation technology and access to national railways.

The railway access to enable Kraft Heinz to distribute its products to retail and foodservice customers faster than ever before.

“As we continue on our journey to lead the future of food, our talented North America teams and collaborative external partners are innovating at a rapid pace to expand our supply chain capabilities,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Executive Vice President and President, North America at Kraft Heinz.

“The DeKalb distribution center is expected to play a critical role in our larger distribution strategy, moving more than 60 percent of Kraft Heinz dry goods in North America through our automated facilities. It’s a testament to the dynamic, out-of-the-box thinking of our supply chain teams whose work enables us to operate with greater efficiency and agility every day.”

Design of the facility will reduce its operational environmental footprint, which also distributing more than 60% of the company's foodservice business and 30% of all dry goods.

“We’re driving end-to-end transformation across our entire supply chain, investing in automated technology and digitized solutions to increase the agility of our logistics operations,” said Erin Mitchell, Vice President of Logistics and Head of Network Restructuring at Kraft Heinz.

“The construction of our new DeKalb distribution center is the latest example of this transformation in action. We have designed it to help ensure the delivery of our delicious, innovative and iconic products at the right time for our customers and consumers for years to come.”

“We are very excited that Kraft Heinz will bring its worldwide reputation for quality products and services to our community,” said Cohen Barnes, Mayor of DeKalb.

“The construction and post-construction employment opportunities they bring will have a positive and lasting impact on our residents, and this positive impact is compounded by the additional diversification of our tax base, which will spur further interest in DeKalb for many years to come."

"The DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) is pleased to support the City of DeKalb and the ChicagoWest Business Center in attracting the Kraft Heinz Company to DeKalb County," said DCEDC Executive Director Paul Borek.

"As one of the world's largest food and beverage companies with global brand recognition, Kraft Heinz elevates DeKalb's position as a food processing and distribution hub."