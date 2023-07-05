Kortsoul Circus throws free summer concert event in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A unique summer concert hosted by KORT Soul Circus, is a free event coming to Rockford on Sunday, July 9th, in partnership with the Rockford Park District. The event will include singing, dancing, circus acts, roller stunts and more!
The event will be held at Blackhawk Park, 101 15th Ave, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Live At Levings is also a primary partner, which has been providing entertainment to the area for 30 years.
The Dancing Dolls from FAB Dance and Fitness Studio, Soul singer Tina Renee, skater Glen Barbery, will all be featured in the event.
Face painting and circus-style games as well as a bouncy house will be available for kids. Food will also be available for purchase.
Community organization, Touching Soles, will be giving away free shoes to youth that attend the event.