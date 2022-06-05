Klehm Arboretum hosts weekend-long Garden Fair helping boost local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local event returned to a Rockford arboretum this weekend.
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Rockford hosted their 29th annual Garden Fair Weekend event for the first weekend of the month of June.
The event brought many to search through and buy wide varieties of flowers, plants, and decorations from local businesses.
The event also had live entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday.
Alex Mills, Executive Director of the Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, says
"This year, we've got tons of new vendors, that's what makes this year a little bit different. We have vendors from Michigan, Iowa, and new plant vendors as well," Mills says. "That's really been fun to see people finding those new things they didn't know that they've been looking for and seeing them walking around with their new purchases."
Klehm Arboretum will be hosting a Nature Connects exhibit throughout the summer, beginning June 11. The exhibit shows various displays of nature through LEGO bricks.
More information about the Klehm's Arboretum and Botanic Garden's summer exhibits can be found on their website.