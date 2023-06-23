Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden to host Woodsong Summer Concert Series starting June 25

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Starting June 25, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden will hold the annual Woodsong Summer Concert Series starting June 25.
Klehm's Woodsong Concerts are Ravinia-style events held in the Fountain Garden, meaning there are no reserved seats. Instead, attendees should plan to bring their own blankets, chairs, or other seating.
The list of bands playing throughout the summer includes:
- June 25: The Hurricane Project
- July 16: Whiskey Mill
- August 20: South of Disorder
- September 10: Hypnotized — The Music of Fleetwood Mac
Tickets are $10 for Klehm members and $15 for the general public.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time online.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for every concert, which run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.