...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Klehm Arboretum announces temporary closure for construction

  Updated
  • 0
Klehm Arboretum 2
By Cassandra Bretl

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Closed due to repaving efforts, Klehm will not reopen until Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“With the support and assistance of our partner agency, the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, we are seizing the opportunity to make critical repairs and upgrades to improve the overall experience for our visitors as we prepare to enter Autumn at the Arboretum,” states Alexander Mills, the facility's executive director

During the repairs, over a mile of paths will be repaved – an effort, the garden adds, will "enhance" the visitor experience.

Once the week-long improvements are complete, Klehm invites the public to take "in the fall colors that will be on full display throughout the grounds."

Likewise, the garden tells 13 WREX the repaving will be a part of several other improvement projects.

