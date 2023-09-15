Klehm Arboretum announces temporary closure for construction

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Closed due to repaving efforts, Klehm will not reopen until Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“With the support and assistance of our partner agency, the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, we are seizing the opportunity to make critical repairs and upgrades to improve the overall experience for our visitors as we prepare to enter Autumn at the Arboretum,” states Alexander Mills, the facility's executive director

During the repairs, over a mile of paths will be repaved – an effort, the garden adds, will "enhance" the visitor experience.

Once the week-long improvements are complete, Klehm invites the public to take "in the fall colors that will be on full display throughout the grounds."

Likewise, the garden tells 13 WREX the repaving will be a part of several other improvement projects.