Kishwaukee College students medal in SkillsUSA competitions for career, technical education

MALTA, Ill. — Kishwaukee College announced a strong competition showing for their SkillsUSA chapter this year on Wednesday.

The Kish team is coached by Assistant Professor of Diesel Power Technology Don Flink.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that helps to prepare students for trade professions.

The organization hosts competitions every year for career and technical education (CTE) students to show off their hands-on training and abilities.

In April, Kish's SkillsUSA chapter had 19 qualifying students go to the SkillsUSA Illinois State Leadership & Skills Conference Championships in East Peoria.

The students competed in Heavy Equipment Operation, Power Equipment Technology, and Diesel Equipment technology with finalists in each field.

In Heavy Equipment Operation, Tyler Faber finished in 1st Place to earn the state title.

In Power Equipment Technology, Jacob Schmidt earned 1st Place and a state title. In addition, Faber finished 2nd Place in this category, while Ethan Gieseke earned 3rd Place.

In Diesel Equipment Technology, Warren Flink earned 5th Place.

In June, Faber and Gieske qualified to compete with more than 5,000 students in the weeks-long SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.

Faber earned the gold medal and national championship in the Heavy Equipment Operation category.

Gieseke earned 4th Place in the Power Equipment Technology category.

“We are proud of all the hard work and dedication our team showed throughout the year in competition,” Flink said. “These are fantastic results for our students and showcase the skills you can learn and build upon at Kishwaukee College.”

For more information about Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs offered at Kishwaukee College, visit their website.