Kingsley Management incompliant with Loves Park agreement, residents want different water billing system

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Residents in two local senior housing communities are sounding the alarm on their water bills, claiming costs have doubled within the last year.
Residents are getting frustrated after pressing the owner for answers and getting conflicting information. However, residents discovered something else they say is far more concerning.
Carm DeStefano is a resident at Forest Hills Village in Loves Park, a mostly senior living community. She sent a letter to Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury on March 19. In it she claims the current owner of her community, Kingsley Management, is incompliant with a city agreement stemming from 2016.
She says she noticed a change in her bill last year. It no longer lists one charge for water, sewer and trash but divides it into separate line items. According to the attorney for the City of Loves Park, this is against a resolution the city passed back in 2016 when it changed the billing system.
"We didn't get a variable bill every month for those three utilities until Kingsley took over the property," said DeStefano.
Instead of a household paying a water company for the water in which it used in a month, each unit pays an equal amount of the community's total usage to the landlord. DeStefano says she lives alone while units nearby have households of up to five people.
13 WREX obtained the meeting minutes of Loves Park's Public Works Committee approving a change in water service in Forest Hills Village in September of 2016.
DeStefano says there was no notification of a billing change which she says is required in the lease agreement.
The city reports an average household uses over 4,000 gallons of water a month. In one of DeStefano's bills, she says she was charged for about 7,000 gallons and she lives alone.
Kingsley Management also owns Forest View in Roscoe and Machesney Park. Residents there tell 13 News, they feel the same burden.
While it's unknown if Forest View is under the same resolution as Loves Park's Forest Hills Village, residents say it's likely.
"Some homes are one single senior citizen and some homes have five or six people. Why is a senior paying as much as a family," asked Forest View resident Lori Johns. "If they would give us our own meters and let us pay our own bills, that would be the ultimate of fairness."
Johns worries about seniors on a fixed income. She says the rise in utility costs with no clear explanation and the increase of base rent every year is driving elders out.
13 News did reach out to Kingsley Management for comment but has not heard back.
The attorney for the City of Loves Park confirmed he is reviewing the issue with Kingsley and confirmed the company is going against the resolution. He says he plans to meet with DeStefano next week and is working towards transparency.
13 News will follow developments and provide updates when they become available.