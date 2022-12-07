Kimberly Haley selected to represent Subdistrict F on Rockford School Board

ROCKFORD — The Rockford School Board has picked Kimberly Haley to represent Subdistrict F in Rockford Public Schools.
Ms. Haley will be sworn in at the December 13 meeting.
The board selected Haley after an interview following the December 6 Committee of the Whole meeting.
In Haley's application, she wrote: “I want to ensure that students are provided with the best education possible, preparing them for the pursuit of higher education and 21st century jobs. I want to foster an environment that supports the whole student. I have worked in education for over 30 years, and I believe in the value of a quality education and lifelong learning. That foundation is established in K-12 schools.”
Haley will replace Michael Connor, who turned in his resignation from the board on November 16.
Kimberly Haley's tern will last through April 2023.