Kikifer's Entrepreneurial Academy continues to see more students through their doors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kikifer's Academy has dedicated itself to giving kids education rooted in business since 2019.
Within the last three years, the founders have seen continued interest from families and their children.
While expanding Rockford's school with new innovations, they are also in the works of adding more across the country.
"Our goal is to be open fall of 2023 in Houston and then fall of 2024 in Atlanta as well and expand from there of course but those are our next two assignments while continuing to grow Rockford," said Henry McDavid, Co-founder of KEA.
Kikifer's has new registrations every day which is aimed to put the program at full capacity for the upcoming school year.
"I think I wouldn't be as far in life as I am like right now I am ahead...Last year I was supposed to be in sixth grade but I was doing eighth grade work, now I'm supposed to be in seventh grade, doing ninth grade work," said student, Sammyah McDavid, about the program.
The renovations will be completed just in time for the 2022-2023 school year which school leaders say will also have a discounted tuition.
"We recognized that gas prices and the cost of living is going high...so this year, tuition will be reduced for everybody and it will be only $200 a week," said Henry.
Kikifer's summer school is currently in full swing and their new school year starts the first week of September.
Visit Kikifer's Entrepreneurial Academy's website for more information or how to enroll.