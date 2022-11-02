 Skip to main content
Kids voice thoughts on new-look Hammy

Hammy hugs kids

The IceHogs hosted a school day game for kids around the area. They share thoughts on the new Hammy.

Thousands of kids watched the IceHogs play the Admirals.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs debuted a new-look Hammy Hog mascot to start the season. Fans booed the new Hammy on opening weekend, but the kids who came out for the IceHogs school day game were happy to see the mascot, posing for pictures and hugging Hammy.

"I think he looks pretty cool, clean, fresh," said Orangeville student Whitney Sullivan.

Some kids didn't share that sentiment.

"No, it's not as good as the old one. Not good. It's just the face looks a little weird. But he's still cool. He's still cool," a few Harlem Middle School students chimed in.

Either way, Hammy is sticking around and giving the kids something to talk about.

