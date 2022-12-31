Kids countdown to fun at the Discovery Center on New Year's Eve

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford celebrated the new year in a fun way with their annual Countdown To Fun event.
Hundreds filled the halls of the Discovery Center Saturday to ring in 2023 a few hours early as a families.
The Discovery Center Museum hosts this annual ball drop event to give families the ability to share some of the holiday fun with their kids and make sure they are asleep by bedtime.
"We try to do something with the children to celebrate the new year with our son and we'll explain to him why we are doing the things that we do," says Tessa Serrano, a parent who brought her son to the Discovery Center Saturday. "This allows him to enjoy the things we get to do as adults but during the daytime."
Another goal of this event is to reinforce the museum's goals of playful learning and to educate about New Year's celebrations happening around the world.
“Each hour we mention what country is celebrating midnight at that particular time and then we have the ball and the ball drop and the countdown and confetti," says Marketing Director Annmarie Walker. "Our mission talks about this notion of playful learning."
The Discovery Center has already started planning many events coming up in 2023. Below is a list of events coming in the new year.
- Galaxy Adventures, Jan. 22
- Celebration of Black Culture, Feb. 4
- Discover Engineering, Feb. 25
- Ag All Around Us, Mar. 11
- Egg-Stravaganza, Apr. 8
- Reduce, Reuse, and Remake Apr. 22