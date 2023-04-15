Kids Around The World pack 55 thousand meals at Freeport High School

FREEPORT — Kids Around The World hosted a meal-packing event a Freeport High School supporting thousands of children in Zambia.
Kids Around The World is an organization dedicated to fighting world hunger and supporting children in need.
With the help of the Highland Community College Servant Leadership Program, students from across the Stateline gathered to pack meals for those in need.
"It’s students here working to feed students there. This is probably the 10th or 12th year we've partnered with Highland Community College Servant Leadership Program,” said Andrew Martin, Kids Around The World Food Program Director.
The students met their goal of packing 55 thousand meals for children in Zambia.
Volunteers Delany Munda and Kristina Fluegel explained that they were honored to be a part of an experience that gives back to others.
"A lot of time we take for granted what we have and, we don't think outside of that so it was cool to experience this,” said Delany Munda.
"Getting to help other people from different countries is just such a cool experience,” said Fluegel.
Kids Around The World will be hosting more meal packing events soon and has more information about you can donate online.