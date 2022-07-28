KIA and Hyundai Owners Should Take Precautions After Numerous Car Break-Ins

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- An urgent warning from a local police department as thieves are searching and breaking into KIA and Hyundai vehicles with specific models from 2015 until now.
It's all because of a security flaw when the car was manufactured and due to these flaws these vehicles have become easy targets for theft and vandalism.
They access the internal parts of the steering column and car-jackers have been able to start cars without the key. However, this flaw does not apply to owners with push to start vehicles.
One woman from Rockford, Melissa Lyons experienced this first hand when her car got broken into at a local dealership.
"They broke the back passenger window and then crawled into the front seat," she said. "They tore apart the steering column and try to turn on the car with with the USB cable and was took 675 dollars."
According the Beloit Police, this rising concern has been an issue for while, and they have even partnered with another organization to create a Theft System for the cars. Some precautions to make sure you too, don't fall victim to this.
"We are suggesting that if you own one of these vehicles that you have the theft abate device, such as the club, in your vehicle, lock your car obviously, parking it in the garage is the best advice we can give."
"As if you park it in a drive way try to park where you have another vehicle to block it in." said Eric Schoonover, Detective at Beloit Police Department.
While at the dealership today Lyons was able to watch the footage of the break in happening and said the people who did it were tall, skinny, worked as a team and were fast. They are often described as the "KIA Boys".
Lyons, says she was frustrated at this happening but is knowledgeable of the car break ins and is trying to focus on what is next.
"Our car was officially totaled out from the damage that was done from it so the next step is getting us into a new car sow are using a rental for now." Lyons added.
Next week Wednesday Rockford/Beloit Police will host a Nights Out Event where steering wheel locks will be given out to KIA and Hyundai owners on a first come first serve basis.