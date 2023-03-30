Ken Williams and Mike Arians square off to lead Oregon for the next four years

OREGON — Incumbent Ken Williams will face a challenge from former Oregon Mayor Mike Arians.
We asked both candidates the same five questions and here's how they answered them:
1. Why are you running for Mayor of Oregon?
Ken Williams: I'm running again for mayor because of what we started two terms ago, And it's a matter of keeping it going. When I first ran, there were eight vacant buildings in the downtown, and some of them were falling apart. Today, we have a waiting list of people waiting for places downtown to put their stores. We've gained more than $300,000 in additional revenue from sales tax that now we can spend in the neighborhoods. So my whole idea here is to continue the process, sort of a paraphrase of Ronald Reagan. Are you better off today than you were eight years ago in the city of Oregon?
Mark Arians: Well, I enjoyed my first term as mayor very much, got a lot of good things done for the city, a lot of positive things. I'd like to claim back on the horse and take off again, I'm ready to go.
2. What is the biggest challenge facing Oregon?
Ken Williams: We've got a couple of them. And one of them is, is a matter of maintaining the energy. It's like a gerbil in a cage, you got to keep it moving. And if not, it will stand still. And that doesn't work. Well. The second thing, and I've always been very big on is the riverfront is for the people. So what we've done and are planning to do going forward is that we've worked hand in hand with the fire department, they allowed us to use our space on the riverfront for a farmers market. Now we have food trucks, entertainment, kids games, it's been a very big success. And just recently, we worked with their board, and we put in a walking path from the dam down to the bridge on 64. Going forward, we're we're doing engineering on continuing that path, all the way down to the southern end of town to the railroad tracks.
Mark Arians: My biggest concern and has been for quite some time is safety in the schools. So in my capacity as mayor, I want the school district to know that I'm there for them. And whatever capacity they need, I will be more than happy to assist.
3. If you could change one thing in Oregon over the next four years, what would it be?
Ken Williams: Well, that's a great question, what do we want to do next? And the answer is, I don't know. And the reason I don't know is because in 2016, we did what's called a comprehensive plan. We had town halls, we did surveys, we went to the citizens and said, What do you want us to do as a city? What are your priorities? Normally, those plans last 10 to 15 years, we finished all the deliverables and everything they said they wanted us to do, we've done. So we're restarting that process with Northern Illinois University. We've already done the survey, we're getting ready to schedule some town halls in the future. And so asked me in 60 or 90 days, and I'll tell you what the next steps are because the citizens will tell me, you know, running a city is sort of like an open book test. You just listen to what the citizens have to say.
Mark Arians: Well, I don't I don't think we need a lot of extreme changes. But I do think we need to nudge the rhetoric a little bit from one direction to another occasionally, instead of saying straight on the exact course that we're on right now. One of the things that, that I think that we have to flaunt is that we're not we're not Chicago, we're that Galena, we're wonderful, beautiful little town called Oregon, Illinois with a lot of special things to do special places to shop special places to work. And make that vision clear.
4. What separates you from your opponent?
Ken Williams: Well, I ran against my opponent last last time, or the time before he was married a year ago. And then he's run against other candidates in the past number of years. So I'm not really sure what his vision is, I don't have a past. See, I haven't seen a page that shows that. But people know what mine is. Because all they have to do is walk downtown, look at the neighborhood see how energized it is. So this is America, you want to run for an office, bless your heart, that's the thing to do.
Mark Arians: I feel that I have a lot more experience in my opponent. I have experienced at a state level and at a county level. I think I've been around the block a few more times than he has in those capacities. And that's huge when you're when you're mayor and you're dealing with your folks on the county board. You're dealing with people downstate, you know, looking for a little money here and there and so on and so forth.
5. What are you the best choice to lead Oregon?
Ken Williams: I don't have all the answers to this, and I understand I don't have all the answers. You know, those of us who are in public office in small towns, we're well meaning volunteers. But what I do know and what I am fairly good at is getting together the people with the ideas, putting them down at the table, having both the citizens and the businesses come together to invest their time, energy and funds into what makes city of Oregon a great place to live, work and play.
Mark Arians: Oregon, Illinois has been part of the fabric of my life for over 70 years, believe it or not. I have very deep roots in Oregon, the Salk Valley, all the dating all the way back to the 1800s. So I think I have a little bit different perception and understanding of what what our hometown folks want in need without drifting off too far into the future. And being a little more concerned about what's happening right now.