Ken William projected to win another term as Oregon's mayor

OREGON — The City of Oregon will keep a familiar face for another four years.
With all precincts reporting, Ken Williams is the projected winner of Tuesday's mayoral race with 318 votes compared to his challenger, Michael Arians' 237.
Williams told WREX in an interview before the election that he plans to push for more development on the city's riverfront after making strides in the city's downtown.
He said in that interview that his ability to listen made him the best leader to Oregon over the next four years.
"You know, those of us who are in public office in small towns, we're well meaning volunteers," Williams said. "But what I do know and what I am fairly good at is getting together the people with the ideas, putting them down at the table, having both the citizens and the businesses come together to invest their time, energy and funds into what makes city of Oregon a great place to live, work and play."
Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.