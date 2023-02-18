Kegel Harley Davidson raises money for local food pantry

ROCKFORD — The Kegel Harley Davidson dealership in Rockford raised money and donations for the Rock River Valley Pantry in a food drive on Saturday.
The dealership accepted both non-perishable food items and monetary donations to go toward the food pantry as a part of the “No Soup For You” Donation Drive.
As a part of the donation drive, Kegel Harley Davidson matched up to $1,000 in donations from the community.
Marketing and Event Coordinator Chelsea Johnson says efforts like these are needed not only in Rockford but everywhere.
"The cost of groceries has gotten so exponentially high and the cost of living has gotten exponentially high, the food pantry is having to meet higher needs than what they have had to meet in the past,” Johnson says.
Johnson continues to say,
“The goal is that the general public will meet that $1,000 and then we can donate $1,000 and that will get us $500 above where we were last year, so that would be absolutely excellent. $2,000 can buy a lot of food for a lot of people,” said Johnson.
The dealership will continue to accept donations Sunday, Feb. 18 during store hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kegel Harley Davidson is located at 7125 Harrison Ave. across from the CherryVale Mall in Rockford.
If you would like to bring a monetary or food donation directly to the Rock River Valley Pantry, they are located at 421 S. Rockton Ave. in Rockford.