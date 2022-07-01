Keeping your furry friends safe during the 4th of July

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Keeping your pets safe from fireworks will help minimize the cause of PTSD.
Some animals, like dogs can suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) when near fireworks. In situations like these it can cause stress to both animals and the owners, but owners can contact their local veterinarian on tips and tricks to help them safe during this time of the year.
The owner and veterinarian of Auburn Animal Clinic, Patricia Joholm, says that in some cases a pill is all it takes to keep your pets at bay.
"In some cases prescribe an anti-anxiety medication to be given prior to the fireworks, otherwise it is absolutely miserable for both the owner and the pet."
She also explained that the side effects are not long term and when faced with the situation first hand the best thing to do is to call your veterinarian and listen to the advice and if it progresses special medication will be given.