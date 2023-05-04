Keeping tractors safe in the Stateline throughout planting season

WREX — As planting season gets underway and more farmers find themselves operating their machinery out and near major roadways, the safety of those people and their equipment can become more of a concern.
One Polo, Illinois farmer tells 13 WREX about some of the common dangers farmers see when it comes to this issue.
"We've had accidents where tractors are turning left and a car passes it. I think most farmers have had close calls where it could have created a problem," Keith Poole said.
The Illinois Department of Transportation gave more information on how to handle the slower-moving farm vehicles on the roads.
"Slow down as soon as you see a farm vehicle. It is that time of year. Farming equipment only travels 15-20 miles per hour so it's crucial to slow down before it's too late," Paul Wappel said.
When you're out on the road, being aware of your surroundings is very important. Also, keeping a close eye on your speed and the differences for it between vehicles is important this time of year.
"People just need to be aware as they're traveling the difference in speed between the farm machinery and the cars," Poole said.
Large machinery can be unknown to local drivers, which can bring some unexpected surprises if drivers are not paying attention.
"Equipment might actually be turning into a field entrance and not a road so, they might be aware where a road is where people are turning left but sometimes we are turning into a field entrance that's between those roads," Poole said.
Taking extra caution is important to stay safe when sharing the roads with large vehicles. I-Dot provides some tips on how to best keep yourself and local farmers safe.
"If the vehicle is extra wide, wait to pass until the driver pulls over and signals then it's safe. And honk your horn beforehand in case the driver can't see you. You want to yield. Give a wide farm vehicle the right of way when it's traveling the opposite direction," Wappel said.
Poole says that although the heavy farm machinery are a concern, drivers are more vulnerable.
"For the most part the tractors we're running we're safe in the tractor. Usually if there is an incident, the car is a lot lighter than the tractor and there's usually more damage or potential of injury to the person in the car and farmers don't want that to happen either," Poole said.
Farm vehicles are now required to have lights on them, which includes turn signals.
Harvest Season in the fall also brings a large amount of farmers and heavy machinery to the roads.