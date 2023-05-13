'Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’ holds spring clothing drive in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — An organization is efforting prevention methods in an attempt to keep items from piling up at landfills.
Recycling center, ‘Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’ held a spring clothing drive Saturday at five different locations across the Stateline area.
This is an opportunity for people to clean out their closets by donating clothing instead of throwing items away creating waste.
Cecile Flowers says small things like this help keep the environment clean.
"We just throw so much away and we don't have a place to put it. I mean we put it in a landfill and compact it and dig a hole and cover it and methane comes out of it. It's just bad stuff so anything I feel we can recycle, let’s do it,”she says.
East High School Environmental Key Club students also volunteered during the drive outside of Blain’s Farm and Fleet on W. State Street in Rockford.