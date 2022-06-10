Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful collecting unused medications on Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization is trying to combat drug abuse and misuse with a collection event this weekend.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting their 2022 Medication Collection Day Saturday at four locations in Winnebago County.
The event allows anyone to turn in unused or expired medications for safe disposal preventing the contamination of the water supply, accidental poisonings, overdoses, misuse and abuse.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful says they are accepting prescription, non-prescription and over-the-counter medicines, pet medications, inhalers, and mercury thermometers. Needles or other sharp materials will not be accepted.
Steve Lindsay, Marketing Director at KNIB, says it is actually dangerous to dispose medications on your own.
"Probably the biggest misconception is people will flush them down the toilet," Lindsay says. "And what happens then is it gets in our ground water and it gets into our drinking water. It actually affects populations of fish, so not only does it reduce the population of fish, but there have even been studies where they found trace amounts of anti-depressants in the fish."
The public can safely dispose of medications at the following locations on Saturday, June 11:
- UIC Health Sciences Campus, 1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford — 9 a.m. to Noon
- South Beloit Fire Station, 429 Gardner St., South Beloit — 9 a.m. to Noon
- Mercyhealth Winnebago, 102 Landmark Dr., Winnebago — 9 a.m. to Noon
- Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd., Loves Park — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful says medication can only be accepted only at the above locations on Saturday, June 11.