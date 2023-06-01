Keep it or ban it? Stateline teachers mull over the future of AI in the classroom

ROCKFORD — Artificial technology (AI) technology is here. Programs like ChatGPT are already redefining what technology is capable of and its impacts could be wide ranging across our lives, job markets and in the classroom.
Educators are racing to figure out what to do with the technology. Some teachers and administrators want to freeze out AI, believing it could hinder students' critical thinking and also open up new avenues to cheat. Others want to find ways to integrate the technology, saying knowledge of how to use AI will soon be the edge employers are looking for, and could redefine the creative process.
Here are the arguments from Stateline teachers, professors and administrators.
The Case For AI:
NIU Professors of Communication Andrea Guzman and David Gunkle believe you have to take a look back before you look forward.
Gunkle believes history shows society is always slow to adopt new technology as far back as the first books being written and mass-produced. Most recently, he recalls the hysteria surrounding how the birth of the internet would be the end of education.
"We did this with the internet," Gunkle said. "We said students shouldn't use Wikipedia, we said they shouldn't use Google. They need to look things up the old fashioned way."
Gunkle believes education can't move forward by means of prohibition and says experiencing growing pains with AI far outweighs trying to ban it.
His peer in the communications department, Andrea Guzman agrees, believing current fears about ChatGPT and other AI is overblown.
"I think some of the concern between Chat GPT, teaching, plagiarism, or how it's going to ruin education is just more of a knee-jerk response," Guzman said.
Guzman is aware that the technology will change the way she and others will have to teach, especially when it comes what kinds of assignments are given out. She believes the push could sway a lot of work to be done in person.
"For example, having students do presentations, having students write things by hand," Guzman said. "Some teachers are going back to analog as well as some industries."
There are also supporters of integrating AI at the high school and grade school levels in our area. RPS 205 Director of Education Technology Susan Uram is steadfast that the district will not block the software. If anything, she believes AI gives teachers a new way to make sure students think and ask questions.
"I think it's a huge opportunity for students to think more about the questions that they ask, what kinds of answers that they're looking for and really think critically about what comes out of anything that they generate because there is known to be biases," Uram said. "AI isn't perfect."
Uram says her goal over the summer will be setting up meetings and conferences with teachers throughout the district so everyone is ready and prepared by the fall semester.
The case against AI:
The first concern on a lot of people's minds when it comes to AI is cheating. ChatGPT can crank out research papers in seconds.
Every person we interviewed were aware of some students trying to cut corners with Uram going as far as saying, "students are doing it all the time."
Boylan Catholic High School's English Department Chair Tricia Rozanski has concerns about AI's impact on education and on her students.
"People may lose the ability to think for themselves and think critically," Rozanski said.
She acknowledges the possibilities of ChatGPT providing quicker breakthroughs in the creative process, but firmly believes education isn't always supposed to be a fast and easy process.
"There is value in learning even when learning can be cumbersome or a struggle or it's tedious and the value is the longer you spend time with something, the more likely it is to stick," Rozanski said.
Beyond the topic of cheating, Guzman and Gunkle both acknowledged concern for disinformation. Guzman, Gunkle and Uram all voiced concern about bias in AI.
Bias gets into AI based on what data the system pulls from. Programs like ChatGPT can only generate and pull from content from the library its creators have given it. Gunkle explains that concept in depth:
"So this you can get biases, you can get prejudice, not only from who has a seat at the table in developing the technology, but also in who has been privileged enough to have their data included in these large datasets. There was a very famous situation several years ago, when Google created a facial recognition algorithm that was trained mainly on Caucasian faces, and therefore had trouble recognizing the faces of people who are not Caucasians, and started to classify some individuals as animals, which became very troubling, given, you know, how that has played in the race relations and in our history. So there's a lot of places in which bias can seep into these kinds of algorithms. And there's not a good set of guidelines from either regulators or even from the AI ethics community with regards to how to go about doing this in a way that is attentive to the way that bias gets into the algorithm. Because once it's there, it's hard to get out." - David Gunkle, NIU Professor of Media Studies
What happens next?
Gunkle believes much like the technologies before it, our use and understanding of AI will develop alongside leaders in our education system.
"The way they use it and how we use it is going to be subject to a process of evolution," Gunkle said. "I think we need to be curious and less judgmental with this technology and allow for experimentation and allow us to discover what is possible."
In the meantime, educators like Gunkle, Guzman, Rozanski and Uram will be hard at work this summer to have a strategy, understand and lesson plan in place to handle AI.