Katie's Cup Conversation aims to keep community informed on what's happening in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke with the public about investments in the city of Rockford.
Katie’s Cup held 'Katie’s Cup Conversation' with the Mayor, followed by a presentation and conversation about the city of Rockford.
Katie’s Cup Conversations are coordinated by Pastor Denver Bitner.
It's an opportunity for faith leaders to intersect with the community and be in the know about what's happening.
Mayor McNamara went over the budget, talked about projects like the Barber Coleman development and efforts to expand workforce development.
The public was also able to participate in a Q&A portion.