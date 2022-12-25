Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
hold nearly steady at a crest of 8.9 feet through Wednesday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
rise to a crest of 8.5 feet tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

  • Updated
  • 0
Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Kathy Whitworth is pictured here on November 18, 1990, at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

 David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images

Kathy Whitworth, the winningest golfer in history, has died at the age of 83, the Ladies Professional Golf Association announced on Sunday.

Whitworth died suddenly Saturday night while celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends, her longtime partner Bettye Odle said.

"Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing and creating memories," Odle said in a statement.

Odle did not disclose any details on the cause of death.

Whitworth is considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. She had 88 wins on the LPGA Tour which include six LPGA major championships. Her 88 wins are six more than Sam Snead and Tiger Woods, who hold the record for the men's game.

In 1981, Whitworth became the first LPGA golfer to earn $1 million in career earnings. A year later, she was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

"Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life," LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added in the statement.

"Her strength, insightfulness and vibrancy were obvious from the minute you met her! She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner and I know she did the same for so many others. We all mourn with Bettye, her family and the entire golf world."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.