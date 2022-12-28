Kankakee judge rules Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional, overruling cashless bail in certain counties.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WREX) — Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cunnington rules a major piece of criminal justice reform in Illinois is unconstitutional.
The Pretrial Fairness Act was part of The SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform passed in 2020. The judge's ruling is only on The Pretrial Fairness Act meaning the other portions of the SAFE-T Act will stay in place.
Some of the provisions in the SAFE-T Act include training mandates for officers and in 2025 will require all officers to wear body cameras.
The Pretrial Fairness Act would get rid of cash bail throughout the state. Additionally, it would create significantly higher standards for speedy trials, which would force most, if not all, courts to be open six days a week. The act also added new language about the standards prosecutors need to meet to keep someone behind bars before their trial. In particular, the standards of willful flight and dangerousness were hotly contested ahead of January 1, 2023 when it would become law.
According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, this decision will only apply to the counties in the lawsuit. In our area, that will include Winnebago, McHenry and Ogle, Stephenson, Boone and Lee Counties.
Raoul also mentioned he and Governor JB Pritzker will appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Governor Pritzker added a statement saying quote:
“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”
It is currently unclear when the Supreme Court will hear that case, and how it will impact the implementation of the law to other counties on January 1, 2023.