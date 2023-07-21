Kane County State's Attorney charges five people with human trafficking ring

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — On Friday, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser announced that five people have been charged with multiple offenses related to human and sexual trafficking.

Each of the defendants appeared on Thursday in Kane County bond court.

Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set the bail for each person at $5 million with 10% ($500,000) to apply for bond.

State's Attorney Mosser alleges that between February 17 and July 19, the five defendants decided to subject seven victims to commercial sexual activity by causing or threatening physical harm to at least one of the victims.

The defendants secured locations for the commercial sexual activity, transported victims to those location to perform the sexual activity, and advertised that the victims were available for commercial sexual activity.

The defendants also physically restrained the victims by confining them to a home, intimidated the victims with threats if they did not engage in the sexual activity, and kept financial control over the victims.

Seven victims were taken into protective custody on July 19.

One victim was treated at a local hospital.

The five individuals charged are, in no particular order:

Hector Briseno, 54, Chicago

Involuntary servitude, Class X felony

Trafficking in persons for labor, Class 1 felony

Involuntary servitude, Class 1 felony (3 counts)

Involuntary servitude, Class 4 felony (7 counts)

Promoting prostitution for profit, Class 4 felony (4 counts)

Christian Hurtado, 27, Elgin

Involuntary servitude, Class X felony

Trafficking in persons for labor, Class 1 felony

Involuntary servitude, Class 1 felony (3 counts)

Involuntary servitude, Class 4 felony (7 counts)

Promoting prostitution for profit, Class 4 felony (4 counts)

Daniel Hurtado, 26, Elgin

Involuntary servitude, Class X felony

Trafficking in persons for labor, Class 1 felony

Involuntary servitude, Class 1 felony (3 counts)

Involuntary servitude, Class 4 felony (7 counts)

Promoting prostitution for profit, Class 4 felony (4 counts)

Martha Hurtado-Hernandez, 57, Chicago

Involuntary servitude, Class X felony

Trafficking in persons for labor, Class 1 felony

Involuntary servitude, Class 1 felony (3 counts)

Involuntary servitude, Class 4 felony (7 counts)

Promoting prostitution for profit, Class 4 felony (4 counts)

Rigoberto Parra, 46, Aurora

Involuntary servitude, Class X felony

Trafficking in persons for labor, Class 1 felony

Involuntary servitude, Class 1 felony (3 counts)

Involuntary servitude, Class 4 felony (7 counts)

Promoting prostitution for profit, Class 4 felony (4 counts)

The next court appearance for the five people is scheduled for July 28 at 9:00 a.m. at the Kane County Judicial Center.